Tragedy at Mugello as amateur motorcycle racer dies in a crash

The 2023 Promo Racing Cup is a competition reserved for non-professionals and staged at the famous circuit which also hosts MotoGP.

But a rider lost his life in the advanced class of the Italian Amateur Trophy.

L’incidente al Mugello, ecco chi era Nicola Sartori: la passione per motociclismo e karate https://t.co/PstUjETFuy — laNuovaVeneziaMestre (@nuova_venezia) August 28, 2023

According to Mattino Padova, three riders came into contact at the end of the final stretch of the main straight.

Ambulances arrived within seconds after the accident where it became clear that one of the riders was was in a “very serious” condition.

He was transported to hospital but later died as a result of his injuries.

He was identified as Nicola Sartori, a 52-year-old who was a martial arts teacher.

The other two riders involved sustained multiple fractures but were not in a life-threatening condition.

The Promo Racing Cup suspended the remaining races as a mark of respect.