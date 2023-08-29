In recent rounds Brad Binder has become one of Ducati’s biggest opponents, and is expected to cause concern for the likes of Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin when it comes to winning races.

Jack Miller has also been strong, however, the Australian has not had the same consistency as Binder, instead fading as races go on.

But what is certainly true, is that KTM have arrived and here to stay as one of MotoGP’s frontrunners.

Guidotti, who formerly part of the Pramac Ducati set-up says it takes time to match the likes of Ducati given their greater experience, despite KTM being there or thereabouts.

Asked what the difference is between both brands, Guidotti told Gazzetta.it: "In the meantime, almost 15 more years of experience, so you don't invent them.

"Experience, culture of the category… you can have all the money you want, but you don't recover 15 years of activity in seven.

"I experienced that process in Ducati from 2012 onwards, it took time until a powerful U-turn was triggered."

While the likes of Ducati, KTM and Aprilia are battling to become top dog in MotoGP, previous stalwarts Yamaha and Honda have faded dramatically.

Both manufacturers are in trouble and struggle for top ten results, which led to Guidotti giving his thoughts on their current problems.

"For me it is the result of many factors, one of which is that we European manufacturers have pushed harder than ever before," said the Italian.

"You want for economic reasons such as subjection. The Japanese have outclassed us for decades, now perhaps they have rested a little on their laurels and the moment we pushed very hard they were as firm as never before. And this has widened the gap."

Honda is arguably the biggest manufacturer in the world so resources are not an issue, and it’s not their wind tunnel facility holding them back, but rather a lack of direction, according to Guidotti.

"Honda has no shortage of economic power or knowledge. They build everything from bikes to airplanes, they have a wind tunnel that they tell me is top notch. They probably just lack direction."