Unexpected Aprilia seat could become free in 2024 rider market

The RNF satellite rider, along with teammate Miguel Oliveira and Aprilia factory duo Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, is contracted for next year.

But Fernandez has now been linked with a drop back to Moto2, which would open up a premier class bike for next year.

There is no CONSISTENCY in MotoGP! ð€¯ Video of There is no CONSISTENCY in MotoGP! ð€¯

Motosprint report that Fernandez and Fabio di Giannantonio are the leading contenders to join Team Fantic in Moto2 for 2024.

The Team Fantic seat would open up if Celestino Vietti moves to Team Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Claims have “further materialised in the last hours” that Vietti could make the switch, and Team Red Bull KTM Ajo “are increasingly certain” of securing his services, the report states.

Vietti views the move as the next step in securing a MotoGP seat for 2025, it is claimed.

That means his current seat at Team Fantic could be taken by whichever current MotoGP rider loses his bike.

Di Giannantonio of Gresini Racing has long been linked with an exit, with a host of contenders coveting his Ducati.

But Fernandez, until now, has not been expected to vacate his premier class seat.

He sits 20th in the MotoGP standings - the only full-time riders lower than him are Pol Espargaro (who has only competed in two rounds) and Joan Mir.

The hunt could be on for a 2024 Aprilia, if Fernandez is axed.