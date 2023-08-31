The announcement follows news that Pons Racing is to hand its Moto2 grid places to the MT Helmets - MSi team at the end of this season.

Sito, a double 250cc world champion as a rider, will thus return to the premier-class for the first time since 2005, when Pons ran the Camel Honda team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sito Pons to the RNF family,” said RNF team boss Razlan Razali.

“His extensive MotoGP experience, valuable insights and dedication align seamlessly with our vision of creating one of the best MotoGP teams.

“Together with Sito, our mission is to build a sustainable team and strive for strategic excellence with our partners."

"I'm excited to rejoin MotoGP, now as part of the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team,” added Pons.

“In this new role, I'll bring over 40 years of my MotoGP experience to the table – a decade as a rider and over three decades as a team principal in both MotoGP and Moto2.

“Working alongside Razlan and his team, we aim to enhance our portfolio by focusing on growing the value of the team. I love challenges and I’m very happy to be part of this new challenge."

RNF, born out of the ashes of the race winning Petronas Yamaha SRT project, is in the first year of its satellite partnership with Aprilia.