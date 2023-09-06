KTM reject stunning claim that Jack Miller was offered big-money test rider role

KTM have five riders contracted but will only have four bikes in the MotoGP 2024 rider line-up after Dorna rejected their request for an extra machine.

Dorna suggested a ‘substitute’ idea where, by increasing the amount of wild cards available, a team could effectively have a fifth rider who races more than 10 times per season.

Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship? Video of Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship?

“KTM has offered Jack Miller double the salary to fill the role of exceptional tester,” Motosprint sensationally reported.

But DAZN’s Ricard Jove insisted “the people I have talked to about KTM flatly deny” the possibility.

He added: "I still think there may be a fifth KTM."

As many as 10 wild card races would be available, plus the opportunity to fill in for injuries to KTM factory or satellite riders, it was initially reported.

KTM have also renewed Dani Pedrosa’s test rider role for 2024, and he will race as a wild card this weekend at the San Marino MotoGP.

The role offered to Miller would allow him to develop parts by regularly racing, it was claimed.

Miller, Brad Binder, Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez are all contracted for next year but KTM have promised Pedro Acosta a promotion into the premier class and may value him so highly that they want to give him a factory bike immediately, it has been reported.

But for Miller?

“I’m a racer so I want to race every weekend. To have a reserve rider? That sounds pretty shitty,” he said last week.

He insisted that his 2024 contract means “there doesn’t need to be” a conversation about his future.

Miller only arrived from Ducati this year and has helped KTM establish themselves in an impressive campaign.

But KTM have been vocal about their expansion plans which involve wanting a fifth bike, hoping to buy a satellite team for 2025, and openly courting Marc Marquez.