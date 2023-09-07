Lorenzo, Andrea Dovizioso and Andrea Iannone were the eye-opening names on the list, Motorsport report.

Dovizioso was even asked to race directly by LCR owner Lucio Cecchinello but turned the request down.

Iannone was also contacted but remains banned until December so is ineligible.

Tetsuta Nagashima, who competed in four MotoGP rounds for Honda last year, was also considered.

LCR Honda needed to replace Alex Rins, who is still injured, and their usual replacement Iker Lecuona is racing this weekend in WorldSBK.

They eventually named Takumi Takahashi as Rins’ replacement.

But the consideration of three-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo was particularly stunning.

He ended his career with a single season at Honda, alongside Marc Marquez, in 2019.

Takahashi, who won the Suzuka 8 Hours with Honda last month, enters at the most difficult possible time for the Japanese manufacturer.

Last Friday in Barcelona, the four Hondas were the four slowest bikes in practice.

Then last Sunday in the Catalunya MotoGP, three Hondas (aside from Marc Marquez) were the final three to finish.