But the current Pramac Ducati rider did admit the debut outing of the 2024 RC213V prototype, which he will race in LCR colours next season, will be an ‘important’ chance ‘for them to try many things’.

“I think the test day for me will be easier than usual because I guess I will not have new things to test [for Ducati], so maybe we can try different things in set up or even play more with like a standard setup. So it will be good to prepare for the overseas races,” Zarco said.

“Clearly, the test on Monday for them [Honda] is important with many things to try, but I believe that maybe all they have tried [so far] was not working pretty well, so at least they know what they won't do for next year. And that can be an advantage, to only do good things.

“Just my best wish for next year and I really believe that Honda will find back a good stability with some riders, then can have a better way of work."

Turning to the Misano race weekend itself, Zarco said: “Last year I've been struggling but usually I’m quite fast here, but it's totally different than Catalunya. The good thing is the consumption of the tyres will be easy to handle, but I want to find more feeling on this track.

“We'll see how to adapt to the track, but it's kind of a challenge for me because I missed a little bit my weekend last year. I was into the first corner and then the race was over. So let's see. I would be pretty happy to fight with the top group. Maybe not for the podium, but at least in the top five will be a nice weekend for me.”

Down in the opening turns last season, Frenchman is unsure if the events of Catalunya will mean riders take a more cautious approach this weekend.

“Maybe yes, because Catalunya is still fresh. But not sure because sometimes things can happen. Last year I crashed because Brad took my handlebar, he arrived pretty fast and I just had a little hesitation and I was on the ground.

“But what happened in Catalunya, we cannot really avoid. It is the 1st corner, but what happened to Pecco - normally when you go through the first corner you are OK. Sometimes these things can happen that make our work a bit dangerous, but we cannot avoid all the danger. If not, we cannot do this job.”

On the subject of danger, Zarco was asked if he felt the TV coverage and replays of the aftermath of Sunday’s accidents was excessive.

“From what I could notice on the TV, as soon you know the riders are alive, they can show the crash,” he said.

“[The danger] is also the reason why people switch on the TV.”