The San Marino MotoGP has been dominated by the sensational reports that Marquez has decided to quit Honda and join Gresini Racing, alongside his brother, next season.

But Ducati’s sporting director has implied that he, and the factory team, have very little to do with the seismic move.

“I don't have much to add,” Ciabatti told DAZN when asked about Marquez.

“Of course, as has been said, it is an independent team.

“Normally when [something] is talked about in the paddock it is because there is a minimum of truth.

“For us, we are in a situation where we know that, in principle, the two Repsol Honda riders have contracts for next season and what is happening is more between them, Honda and Gresini.

“What can I say? Nothing else.”

Ciabatti and Davide Tardozzi have long claimed that Marquez - an expensive acquisition, aged 30 - does not fit with their philosophy of promoting up-and-coming riders.

Yet Gresini, who did recruit Alex Marquez only a year ago, may differ.

“Ducati's strategy is clear, but an independent team's strategy can be quite different,” Ciabatti admitted.

“Right now, we wait to see what happens and, if something happens in this direction, we will try to manage it in the best way possible.”

Marquez would ride a year-old Desmosedici if he joins Gresini, a bike which Enea Bastianini and currently Marco Bezzecchi have challenged for the MotoGP title with.