Starting grid for today's San Marino MotoGP at Misano: How the race will begin

Jorge Martin will be on pole position for the San Marino MotoGP at Misano and will look for a double-win, after victory in Saturday's sprint race.

Marco Bezzecchi, the title contender, is second and Francesco Bagnaia, the championship leader, is in third.

Both Bezzecchi and Bagnaia rode well in the sprint despite the pain from last week's crashes in Barcelona - can they fight through the pain barrier over a longer distance on Sunday?

Dani Pedrosa, remarkably for a wild card, begins in fifth and could roll back the years.

All eyes will be on Marc Marquez, in ninth, after rumours of a switch to Ducati.