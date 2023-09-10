Starting grid for today's San Marino MotoGP at Misano: How the race will begin

James Dielhenn's picture
10 Sep 2023
Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, Tissot sprint race, San Marino MotoGP, 9 September

Here's the starting grid for today's San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

  1. Jorge Martin
  2. Marco Bezzecchi
  3. Francesco Bagnaia
  4. Maverick Vinales
  5. Dani Pedrosa
  6. Aleix Espargaro
  7. Brad Binder
  8. Luca Marini
  9. Marc Marquez
  10. Miguel Oliveira
  11. Alex Marquez
  12. Raul Fernandez
  13. Fabio Quartararo
  14. Michele Pirro
  15. Stefan Bradl
  16. Johann Zarco
  17. Augusto Fernandez
  18. Jack Miller
  19. Franco Morbidelli
  20. Takaaki Nakagami
  21. Fabio di Giannantonio
  22. Joan Mir
  23. Pol Espargaro
  24. Takumi Takahashi

Who will Marc Marquez ride for in 2024? ð€

Jorge Martin will be on pole position for the San Marino MotoGP at Misano and will look for a double-win, after victory in Saturday's sprint race.

Marco Bezzecchi, the title contender, is second and Francesco Bagnaia, the championship leader, is in third.

Both Bezzecchi and Bagnaia rode well in the sprint despite the pain from last week's crashes in Barcelona - can they fight through the pain barrier over a longer distance on Sunday?

Dani Pedrosa, remarkably for a wild card, begins in fifth and could roll back the years.

All eyes will be on Marc Marquez, in ninth, after rumours of a switch to Ducati.