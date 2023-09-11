Ducati CEO admits “interest” in signing Marc Marquez

A stunning saga consumed the San Marino MotoGP surrounding Marquez’s future - he was strongly linked to joining Gresini Ducati in 2024, but then the possibility cooled.

The story has been given credence by Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO, who unlike sporting director Paolo Ciabatti, was happy to fully admit his desire to Marquez at the Italian manufacturer.

"We are interested in this matter, we look at it with sympathy,” Domenicali told Sky.

“The fact that our bikes perform so well generates interest.

Who will Marc Marquez ride for in 2024? ð€ Video of Who will Marc Marquez ride for in 2024? ð€

“We are focused on the official bikes, the private teams are making arguments for which we don't have all the details.”

Ciabatti has constantly downplayed the possibility of Marquez arriving at Ducati because he doesn’t fit their philosophy of young, up-and-coming riders.

However, Gresini’s status as an independent team means they do not need the factory’s permission to select a rider.

And Domenicali’s role as CEO means he would have the final say, anyway.

But initial reports that Marquez had decided to quit Honda and go to Gresini have since been usurped by claims from Spain that he will remain.

On Monday at Misano, Marquez will test for Honda and get a firm indication of their 2024 plans - a crucial day for his decision-making.