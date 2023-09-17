The former Repsol Honda rider is arguably the best test rider in MotoGP and proved just that by finishing fourth in both Misano races last weekend.

The top KTM in both races, Pedrosa showed no rust as he finished directly behind world champion Francesco Bagnaia on both occasions, coming within tenths of a podium in the process.

It led to very high praise from his technician Garcia, who said this to AS: "With Dani everything is possible. We had our doubts, because there are many Italians here who come to ride a lot on this track and go strong, even with a street bike, because here they were riding in 1:36.

"Its riders know every last stone of the circuit and it is a Ducati circuit. Their bikes do very well here historically, so it was complicated.

"Dani is a very perfectionist, but I am too. I like to live up to it and it is an interesting challenge.

"You learn a lot with Dani and it is a great responsibility to be with him in the box, because you have to be on par with a rider like him, and as a person too, but I like him and that is why we are here."

Pedrosa’s performances in Misano and Jerez have been recognised by his fellow riders, with Bagnaia leading the plaudits.

Although last weekend’s Misano round was just the third race weekend Pedrosa has been involved in since retiring, it’s clear that the former Honda rider still has what it takes to be a full-time competitor.

This was a sentiment that Garcia agrees with: "To run an entire season. He showed it in Jerez and here, where the podium was ours in both races."