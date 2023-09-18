The GASGAS Tech3 KTM rider was scoreless for the second consecutive MotoGP round last time out, after suffering a crash-heavy weekend for the Spaniard.

Espargaro suffered the most falls of any rider at Misano but is hoping to bounce back at the new Indian grand prix.

Hosting MotoGP for the first time in its history, the Buddh International Circuit is unknown to all the riders, however, it’s for that reason Espargaro is expecting it to be a thrilling weekend.

Espargaro said: "This will be a special weekend for all the MotoGP World Championship. We are visiting a new country and an unknown circuit, so it is always both intriguing and thrilling at the same time.

“We will need to work well from the beginning to try understanding the track as fast as possible and in the best way, while we will probably face very difficult temperature conditions.

“One more time, it is also going to be an important physical check for me after a tough weekend in Misano.

“I feel that I am still in a relearning process about the bike and my body, although I have already improved a lot on both areas.

“Anyway, let’s go to India, I am really looking forward to this new adventure!"

For Espargaro’s teammate Augusto Fernandez, Misano was also a tough round after re-finding his form at Catalunya.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Fernandez added: "We are going to a new country and a new circuit for everyone, so it is very exciting.

“It will be interesting to have all MotoGP riders on the same boat, so for once I will be on equal levels with the rest of the class, and it can be positive for myself.

“Of course we will have to learn the track, but otherwise the weekend will be similar to the usual race weekend, as I will still have to find my marks with the MotoGP bike.

“Our target is to do a good qualifying on Saturday, so we can start closer to the front. I am excited for this new destination, let’s go!"