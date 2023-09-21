While the MotoGP race debuts of COTA (2013), Termas de Rio Hondo (2014), Red Bull Ring (2016), Buriram (2018), Portimao (2020) and Mandalika (2022) were preceded by either private or official tests, the first Buddh International Circuit MotoGP laps will be in Friday practice.

That presents a unique challenge for official tyre supplier Michelin, which must try and predict the kind of rubber needed for the fast 4.96km circuit, comprising eight right turns, five left, a 1km back straight and hard braking.

A normal MotoGP weekend sees Michelin supply three front slick options and two rear, but this can be increased in cases – such as India – where there has been no prior testing.

As such, Michelin will offer four fronts - a soft, medium and two hard compounds, one of which has a slightly stiffer construction. Three rears will be available in the form of a soft, medium and hard.

In the event of rain, Michelin will provide a choice of soft and medium wets, front and rear, with the rears having a reinforced right side due to the number of turns in that direction.

Michelin: Buddh shows 'similarities with Red Bull Ring or Buriram'

“The discovery of this circuit will be the same for our partners as it will be for us”, said Piero Taramasso, manager of Michelin two-wheel competition. “It’s a very interesting situation because everyone is starting from zero and the strategy adopted at the start of the event will be crucial.

“For our part, we carried out computer simulations to try to assimilate the thermal stresses and select the best compounds, but it is clear that physical tests will be essential to refine the set-up of the motorcycles.

“This is the only time this season that we will race without benefiting from any prior data. The analyses that we have made of this circuit show similarities with the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg (Austria), or Buriram (Thailand).

“As a result, we expect very demanding conditions for the rear tyres, and particularly on the right side.

“As the regulations allow, we will bring an additional compound for the front and rear.

“To meet the expected demands, we have selected symmetrical tyres for the front, and asymmetrical at the rear – which will be reinforced on the right side.

“We can’t wait to get there and see the first bikes out on track!”

As usual, the second Friday session will decide the top ten riders with direct access to Qualifying 2.

A final free practice will then take place on Saturday morning followed by qualifying, with the Sprint race in the afternoon.

Sunday will see a ten minute morning warm-up, with the 24-lap grand prix starting at 15:30.