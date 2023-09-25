Marc Marquez asked about crunch Honda meeting: “I know what I’m looking for”

The Repsol Honda rider will reportedly sit down with senior Honda management next weekend at the Japanese MotoGP, the manufacturer’s home race.

The expectation is that Marquez will signal his intention to leave Honda and join Gresini Ducati in 2024 but he hasn't confirmed those reports.

"I have clear ideas, I know what I'm looking for,” Marquez said to Sky about his future.

“I give 100% on the track and I will continue to do my best as long as I ride a Honda because it has given me so much.”

Asked if he plans to tell Honda bosses face-to-face about his intention to leave next weekend in Japan, Marquez replied: “What if there will be a meeting in Motegi with the Japanese leaders?

“We have already held many meetings, the important thing is that they are looking for a solution to make a better project.”

The situation evolved during the Indian MotoGP weekend, with several Ducati bosses willing to discuss the possibility of Marquez joining.

It is a far cry from when Ducati previously claimed that Marquez’s age did not fit their profile of rider.

The eight-time world champion now appears very likely to team with his brother Alex Marquez in 2024 for Gresini Ducati, riding 2023-spec Desmosedicis.

In India, Honda enjoyed arguably their best weekend of 2023 so far.

Joan Mir finished the grand prix in fifth, Marquez in ninth after finishing on the podium in the sprint race.