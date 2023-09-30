Ex ally of Valentino Rossi identified by Honda amid high-profile revamp

The veteran MotoGP team manager has been identified by the Japanese manufacturer as they attempt a major restructure to return to the top of the sport, reports DAZN’s Ricard Jove.

Honda want Brivio in a management role to support, rather than replace, current team manager Alberto Puig, he reports.

The fascination behind Brivio’s name popping up is that he was a key ally in Valentino Rossi’s career but could now enter the garage where Marc Marquez lurks.

Honda’s recruitment drive for European brains has been ordered by Marquez but might not be enough to tempt the star rider to stay, because he is likely to join Gresini Ducati in 2024.

Nevertheless, Honda have already dispensed with long-serving technical director Shinichi Kokubu in a show of ruthlessness to return to the summit of MotoGP with or without Marquez.

Brivio currently works at Alpine, the F1 team, but is better known for his time in MotoGP.

As Yamaha team manager, he was instrumental in recruiting Rossi from Honda. Rossi won four of his premier class championships under Brivio’s watch.

Brivio then worked at Rossi’s VR46 programme, before leading Suzuki in MotoGP. Joan Mir won the 2020 championship for Suzuki with Brivio in charge. Mir would be reunited with Brivio at Honda, should this remarkable claim become a reality.