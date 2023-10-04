Tearful Marc Marquez’s first heartbreaking words about quitting Honda

The eight-time world champion confirmed he will separate from Honda at the end of 2023, ahead of an expected move to Gresini Ducati.

“Thankyou for this great journey,” he first wrote on social media to Honda. “11 years together.

“We shared unforgettable moments: 6 World Championships, 5 Triple Crowns, 59 victories, 101 podiums and 64 poles. Hard work, determination and bond we have built over the years. Laughs, tears, joys, hard moments, but most importantly: a unique and unrepeatable relationship.

“Separated, but always together.”

He later added: “I want to share with you this message that I sent to a team member.

“I don't know where to start. I don't know if I'm doing right or wrong, I don't know what will happen in the future. I don't know if all this will go well, but what I do know is everything we have achieved together.

“It has been the hardest decision of my life, guided by my head and bravery, not by my heart. My heart will always be you, always. You have supported me and will support me.

“But I have one clear thing. I want to try to be the best rider in the world again and for that I need to enjoy it.

“I used a theory that the mountaineer said in the book you left me to read. If I can climb Everest in three days, why climb it in five? Logically, it is much riskier to try it in three days. You expose yourself much more and it may not be possible, but if I don't try, I won't do it.

“I will never know. You always told me and I applied it: follow your instinct, no one beats you with character and balls.

“Finally, it's time for the heart to speak and, as you well know, our relationship is very special, that's why I hope our paths cross again. Let's enjoy these six parties that we have left this year.”