Casey Stoner launches passionate defence of Honda: “Bikes aren’t quite as bad…”

Honda are perhaps at their lowest ebb in the wake of seeing Marc Marquez, their esteemed rider, walk away due to their below-par competitiveness to join Gresini Ducati in 2024.

But Stoner, speaking at his home Australian MotoGP 11 years after retiring, defended the team where he ended his career and won one championship.

“Honda have been struggling for a couple of years,” he said.

“It’s easy to sit on the outside and say ‘the team haven’t been doing a good job’.

“But it’s not actually the team. It goes way further above than that. We’re not sure how much effort they’re putting into the racing.

“I know there were a few position changes in Japan and it seems to be affecting the team.

“The two Japanese manufacturers seem to be a step or two behind. The European manufacturers got on top of everything a bit quicker, they’re ahead of the game.

“It’s puzzling that the Japanese manufacturers are equally behind the Europeans.

“Marc is going to give himself a shot to understand whether it’s him or the bike.”

Asked if Marquez could win the 2024 championship on a Ducati, Stoner replied: “I still think he can probably win the championship on a Honda, as long as he gets things right.

“We saw Alex Rins win in Austin, he dominated that race. A bike doesn’t go from winning to being massively uncompetitive.

“I’m of the opinion that these bikes aren’t quite as bad…

“If they can win a race earlier in the season - he almost destroyed everyone - then it shouldn’t be outside of the top 10 in the rest of the rounds.

“Unfortunately in racing, sometimes you get lost and it needs someone to show what it’s capable of. We’ve also seen that with the KTMs, Dani Pedrosa hops on it in Jerez and everyone lifts, then he does it again in Misano.

“Sometimes you need a guiding star to show what it’s capable of, then it gives everyone else the confidence to do more.

“It’s easy to sit there and think the grass is greener. To look at what else is doing. Ducati have beaten most bikes and are doing a good job.

“It’s easy to lose heart and motivation and confidence. Those things combined drop you down hill.”

Honda are still searching for a replacement for Marquez as they plot their own path without the eight-time world champion.