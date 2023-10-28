Alex Rins returns home after latest leg surgery

The LCR team report that the COTA winner, who has been battling ongoing pain after fracturing his tibia and fibula at Mugello in May, underwent the latest operation at the Ruber International Hospital in Madrid on Thursday.

The surgery saw the removal of a ‘hernia they had found and fixed the compartment syndrome on his right leg’.

Rins, who will join Monster Yamaha next season, is now recovering at home.

‘The upcoming days will be essential to determine further timings and steps to follow on his way to being back on track,’ the team added.