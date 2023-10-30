Ducati are guaranteed to crown the 2023 MotoGP champion - their second in a row, after 15 winless years - with only championship leader Bagnaia, Martin and Marco Bezzecchi mathematically capable of finishing on top.

Team orders from Ducati, as their factory rider battles with Pramac and VR46, will therefore come under scrutiny.

“All of the others will enjoy the final races of the season,” Ducati general manager Dall’Igna said. “I’m not sure I will be really happy!

“It’s brothers fighting.

“They have to have all the possible chances to win. We will give all of our riders the best possible information to do their best.

“We will try to give the best possible bike for fighting.

“This is our job, this is what we have to do in the last three races.”

Bagnaia has a 13-point advantage at the top, despite Martin winning the sprint and the grand prix in Thailand this weekend.

Three rounds remain, beginning in Malaysia in a fortnight.

“Last year was a fantastic year for us, but this year is probably better,” an ecstatic Dall’Igna said.

“We are really happy. Really happy for all the people who work for Ducati Corse because they have a reward for their job.

“I hope this will be a battle, a true battle, until the end.

“We saw this year already, [Sunday’s] race was unbelievable. They did a lot of overtaking.”