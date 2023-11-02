Alex Marquez on Marc Marquez: “Your teammate is your first rival…”

The siblings will join forces at Gresini Ducati for the 2024 MotoGP season.

For Alex, he will get to share data with an esteemed eight-time world champion, but will also be forced to compare performances and results.

Asked if he can imagine battling for the championship against Marc, Alex told Marca: “I hope so. For me it will be a very important year, as I said, a second year with the same bike and team.

“We have to try to do big things. I think I have the speed and I just need to consolidate, be more solid and not make so many mistakes.

“If we manage to start the year well, why not be fighting; I don't say it so much for the title, because a year is very long and many things have to be balanced, but for constantly being in the top five and at the end of the year trying to be among the top three in the championship.

“2024 looks good, looks nice. We were together in 2020, but it didn't last long due to his arm injury, but life sometimes gives second chances and I think this one is very good.

“I think he will also feel very comfortable, as I have felt from the first moment.

“Of course there are jokes, the first is about which side of the box each one is going to occupy, but it is already very clear: he is going to change sides, he is going to go to the left side.

“I have already told him that I have been there for a year and Nadia [Padovani], the owner of the team, has also told me: ‘you are on the right and you don't move from there.’

“Aside from small jokes, it will be a key year for both of us; an important year because he is an eight-time world champion and we will be in the same box.

“I hope he is fast from the beginning because the sooner he is fast, the sooner I can take advantage, right?

“I am looking forward to him also testing the bike and giving me his opinion, it is true that your teammate is said to be your first rival.

“But that complicity and that rivalry helps you also get a step forward.”