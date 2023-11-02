Unexpected teenage star “has a firm offer” to join Repsol Honda in 2024

]

The last vacant bike in the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up currently belongs to Marc Marquez, who will leave it behind to join Gresini Ducati next year.

Honda’s search for a replacement has taken them up-and-down the MotoGP paddock but they might have found their answer in Moto2.

“Today I confirmed this information,” reported DAZN’s Ricard Jove.

“We can now assume that Fermin Aldeguer has a firm offer from HRC to accompany Joan Mir in 2024/25.

“I know that their priority is Moto2, which I support.

“But as is normal, trains like this rarely pass. You will have to decide.”

He added that the two-year offer to Aldeguer is to remain with Repsol Honda in both seasons.

Spanish rider Aldeguer is 18-years-old and is competing in his third season of Moto2, with the Speed Up team.

He is sixth in the Moto2 standings.

What about Fabio di Giannantonio?

After alleged interest in Maverick Vinales, Miguel Oliveira and Luca Marini came to nothing, Fabio di Giannantonio emerged as the No1 target for Repsol Honda.

Di Giannantonio is losing his Gresini seat to Marquez and, after a series of impressive performances, has no seat for 2024.

“Di Giannantonio is waiting for a phone call that could arrive in the next few days to go to Barcelona and sign the contract,” Sky reported earlier this week.

Perhaps that call might not arrive…

Casey Stoner’s tip-off

MotoGP legend Casey Stoner recently suggested that Honda find a replacement for Marquez from Moto2.

“Everybody loves to talk about maturity or experience but, half the time, that comes with baggage,” Stoner told TNT Sports. “Their own ideology of what they want.

“When you’ve got somebody young, fast, hungry, willing to do whatever it takes, I think that’s the option they need to go for. You don’t need a leader of the team if it’s not the right leader.

“It’s easy to say we need an experienced rider to lead the development, but when you haven’t got a rider willing to do everything to put the team in the right direction, it’s very easy to get selfish and say ‘it’s not doing what I want it to’.

“Often there are a lot of bikes within one bike - you can change everything, there are so many aspects to these things that they should be exploring. If they get someone willing to go outside of their comfort zone…”