“Marc Marquez is still young - he’s one of the chosen ones…”

The 2022 Repsol Honda teammates have both found pastures new, Espargaro this year with Tech3 GASGAS and Marquez next season with Gresini Ducati.

Despite Marquez’s advancing years and his troubled injury history, his ex-teammate still has faith in him to deliver.

"I totally understand the decision that Marc Marquez has made,” Espargaro told DAZN.

“Every rider believes that he is the best in the world at all times.

The Timeline: How Marc Marquez left Honda Video of The Timeline: How Marc Marquez left Honda

“And I also believe that Marc Marquez, if not the best in history, is one of the chosen ones.

“So Marc is still young. I feel young at 32 years old and Marc is a couple younger than me.

"He is in a good moment, his brother has often told him how Ducati works.

“And just seeing how KTM works in these two years compared to my time at Honda and the difference is abysmal.

“Marc wants to win and I find it great.”

Espargaro managed only two podiums in two MotoGP seasons with Repsol Honda.

This year, his debut year with Tech3 GASGAS has been ruined by injury and will not have a full-time ride in 2024, instead he will be restricted to wildcards and testing.

The 2024 grid will feature the remarkable sight of Marquez on a Ducati, a talking point which will exist until his earliest results become clear.