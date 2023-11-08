Marc Marquez: “I’m moving to the best bike - no excuses…”

The eight-time world champion has just three rounds remaining - starting this weekend at the Malaysian MotoGP - before his association with Repsol Honda ends.

Two days after the final round, in Valencia, he will test a Ducati for the first time before joining Gresini Racing on a year-old spec bike next season.

“After a big decision, you still have some doubts,” Marquez admitted.

“It’s super-difficult to jump to another bike and win in the first year.

“But, it’s true by the results, that I’m moving to the best bike.

“First, second and third in the championship are riding this bike.

“So, in the end, no excuses. The bike is there.”

Ducati are guaranteed to crown their second consecutive MotoGP champion this year with Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi still in the fight.

Intriguingly if Martin can overhaul a 13-point deficit to win, it would mean a satellite rider defeating a factory rider to claim the title - something that will spur Marquez on next season.

“Sometimes you have to make a few decisions. The correct ones or not? Time will answer this question,” Marquez said.

He detailed his decision-making process: “The mental side was super-difficult especially because I was nervous.

“Many doubts, every day, every week, change mentality, every day, every week, a lot of question marks.

“Performing in a good way on the track was difficult but we tried to manage it in the best way.

“The most difficult thing, to take the decision, was the human side.

“I will miss my team, I will miss Honda, HRC. Because they are the team of my career.”

Only engineer Javi Ortiz will follow Marquez from the Honda to the Gresini box.

His closest allies, including crew chief Santi Hernandez, will stay put.

Franchise Carcheci, who was crew chief to 2020 champion Joan Mir at Suzuki and now works with Fabio di Giannantonio at Gresini, will fulfil the role with Marquez next year.