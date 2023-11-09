The speculation, unconfirmed by Ducati, suggests that if Martin was to make history as the first satellite rider to win the ‘MotoGP’ (2002 onwards) title, he could be promoted to the official team alongside Bagnaia.

That would be at the expense of Bagnaia’s current team-mate Enea Bastianini.

Four wins for Gresini last season saw Bastianini picked over Martin for the coveted factory seat, only to be sidelined by injuries at the opening Portimao round, then again in Catalunya.

When he has been on track, Bastianini has rarely looked comfortable with the GP23, managing a best finish of seventh (Sprint) and eighth (grand prix).

Meanwhile, Martin is in the best form of his career, winning four GPs this season and the last five Sprint races in a row to pile the pressure on reigning champion Bagnaia.

Like Bagnaia, Bastianini and Martin are both contracted directly to Ducati, which would theoretically make such a team swap easier.

However, Bagnaia made clear he thinks it would be unfair to demote Bastianini.

“I've never been part of this kind of decision and I don’t want to be part of this kind of decision,” Bagnaia said.

“I think that for Enea, it's not fair, for the season he had [with injuries]. But I'm here just to race and it's better to ask him than me. I don't know.”

Martin suggested he would be open to such a possibility if Ducati requested it.

“Well, I cannot say a lot. I can say I would be proud if I continue in Pramac next season, but for sure if Ducati wants me to join with a red bike I will be super happy also,” Martin said.