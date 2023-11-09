Marc Marquez’s verdict on who should replace him at Repsol Honda

The eight-time world champion will join Gresini Ducati in 2024, a remarkable new adventure after 11 years and six premier class titles with Honda.

With three rounds remaining of this season, Honda have yet to choose a rider to replace Marquez next year.

“It depends on the strategy you want to pursue,” he was quoted by Speedweek when asked what he thinks Honda should do.

“I won't go into these plans because I respect them.

“Of course they try to do what's best for the project - and the best thing for the project is to invest the money in the motorcycle.

“I believe in that. Because it's pointless to have the best rider in the field if you have a motorcycle that doesn't work well at the moment.

“First of all you need the motorcycle and then you have to get the best rider - no matter who that is. This is my opinion.

“They have their own strategy. I know a little about it, but I won't comment on it.

“If they have something to say, they will do it.”

Who are Honda’s options?

After interest in Miguel Oliveira vanished due to an apparent disagreement over the length of contract, Honda were forced to look elsewhere.

Fabio di Giannantonio, currently riding the Gresini bike that Marquez will take next year, has seen his form explode since confirmation that he has no MotoGP 2024 seat.

At the Mayalsyai MotoGP, di Giannantonio teased news - which could be a switch to Repsol Honda, or a move into WorldSBK or Moto2.

Fermin Aldeguer, the 18-year-old from Moto2, became an unexpected target.

He spoke about being linked with Repsol Honda for the first time in Sepang.