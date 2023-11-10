The financial decisions at the heart of Honda’s big rider choice

Several of their options to complete the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up have fallen through due to money.

For example, Fermin Aldeguer - although Honda emphatically ended this rumour by denying their interest in him - would have cost €400,000 to be bought out of his Moto2 contract, Speedweek report.

Interest in Miguel Oliveira also became complicated by finances.

His manager, who is also his father, requested a three-year contract but Honda only tabled a one-year deal because they want to keep their options open for the 2025 season.

Oliveira also had personal sponsors which he would not have been able to bring with him to Honda, the same report states.

His manager therefore asked for Honda to compensate for losing those private sponsors.

The possibility of bringing in Oliveira swiftly disappeared.

Honda’s wish to sign a rider on a one-year deal is because, ahead of 2025, almost every MotoGP riders’s current contract will expire, meaning they can explore all possibilities.

But it also means that, currently, riders are hesitant to commit to Honda.

However, bosses from Japan are considering sanctioning a two-year deal to any incoming Repsol Honda recruit, Sky report.

If that decision is made, it should enable team boss Alberto Puig to go shopping with more money in his pocket.

Oliveira and Luca Marini could then re-enter the picture if a two-year deal became possible.