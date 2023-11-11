Starting grid for the Malaysian MotoGP: How the race will begin

11 Nov 2023
Alex

Here is the starting grid for the 2023 Malaysian MotoGP.

  1. Francesco Bagnaia
  2. Jorge Martin
  3. Enea Bastianini
  4. Alex Marquez
  5. Luca Marini
  6. Marco Bezzecchi
  7. Brad Binder
  8. Fabio Quartararo
  9. Maverick Vinales
  10. Jack Miller
  11. Fabio di Giannantonio
  12. Johann Zarco
  13. Aleix Espargaro
  14. Augusto Fernandez
  15. Franco Morbidelli
  16. Joan Mir
  17. Pol Espargaro
  18. Raul Fernandez
  19. Miguel Oliveira
  20. Marc Marquez
  21. Takaaki Nakagami
  22. Alvaro Bautista
  23. Iker Lecuona

The weekend in Sepang has belonged to Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez so far. He won the sprint race having also topped the timesheets on Friday.

The gap at the top of the world championship was cut to 11 points between leader Francesco Bagnaia and second-place Jorge Martin after Saturday's sprint in Sepang.

Bagnaia and Martin begin the grand prix in the front two positions with everything to play for.

Keep an eye on Marc Marquez from a lowly 20th place.

And, Alvaro Bautista - the WorldSBK champion and Ducati wildcard - from 21st.