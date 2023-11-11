Starting grid for the Malaysian MotoGP: How the race will begin

Francesco Bagnaia Jorge Martin Enea Bastianini Alex Marquez Luca Marini Marco Bezzecchi Brad Binder Fabio Quartararo Maverick Vinales Jack Miller Fabio di Giannantonio Johann Zarco Aleix Espargaro Augusto Fernandez Franco Morbidelli Joan Mir Pol Espargaro Raul Fernandez Miguel Oliveira Marc Marquez Takaaki Nakagami Alvaro Bautista Iker Lecuona

The weekend in Sepang has belonged to Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez so far. He won the sprint race having also topped the timesheets on Friday.

The gap at the top of the world championship was cut to 11 points between leader Francesco Bagnaia and second-place Jorge Martin after Saturday's sprint in Sepang.

Bagnaia and Martin begin the grand prix in the front two positions with everything to play for.

Keep an eye on Marc Marquez from a lowly 20th place.

And, Alvaro Bautista - the WorldSBK champion and Ducati wildcard - from 21st.