Starting grid for today's Qatar MotoGP after grid penalty: How race will begin
Here is the starting grid for today's Qatar MotoGP after the six-place grid penalty to Aleix Espargaro.
- Luca Marini
- Fabio di Giannantonio
- Alex Marquez
- Francesco Bagnaia
- Jorge Martin
- Johann Zarco
- Marc Marquez
- Maverick Vinales
- Raul Fernandez
- Brad Binder
- Augusto Fernandez
- Marco Bezzecchi
- Fabio Quartararo
- Enea Bastianini
- Jack Miller
- Aleix Espargaro
- Miguel Oliveira
- Franco Morbidelli
- Pol Espargaro
- Joan Mir
- Takaaki Nakagami
- Iker Lecuona
Aleix Espargaro qualified in 10th but was hit with a six-place grid penalty for slapping Franco Morbidelli's helmet in Saturday practice.
Jorge Martin won the sprint race in Qatar, meaning Francesco Bagnaia now holds just a seven-point advantage at the top of the championship ahead of the penultimate grand prix.
Notably are the two Gresini Ducatis at the front - remember Marc Marquez is riding this bike next season!
Luca Marini, set to go to Repsol Honda, is on pole position.