Starting grid for today's Qatar MotoGP after grid penalty: How race will begin

19 Nov 2023
Luca Marini, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 18 November

Here is the starting grid for today's Qatar MotoGP after the six-place grid penalty to Aleix Espargaro.

  1. Luca Marini
  2. Fabio di Giannantonio
  3. Alex Marquez
  4. Francesco Bagnaia
  5. Jorge Martin
  6. Johann Zarco
  7. Marc Marquez
  8. Maverick Vinales
  9. Raul Fernandez
  10. Brad Binder
  11. Augusto Fernandez
  12. Marco Bezzecchi
  13. Fabio Quartararo
  14. Enea Bastianini
  15. Jack Miller
  16. Aleix Espargaro
  17. Miguel Oliveira
  18. Franco Morbidelli
  19. Pol Espargaro
  20. Joan Mir
  21. Takaaki Nakagami
  22. Iker Lecuona

Aleix Espargaro qualified in 10th but was hit with a six-place grid penalty for slapping Franco Morbidelli's helmet in Saturday practice.

Jorge Martin won the sprint race in Qatar, meaning Francesco Bagnaia now holds just a seven-point advantage at the top of the championship ahead of the penultimate grand prix.

Notably are the two Gresini Ducatis at the front - remember Marc Marquez is riding this bike next season!

Luca Marini, set to go to Repsol Honda, is on pole position.