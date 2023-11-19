Starting grid for today's Qatar MotoGP after grid penalty: How race will begin

Luca Marini Fabio di Giannantonio Alex Marquez Francesco Bagnaia Jorge Martin Johann Zarco Marc Marquez Maverick Vinales Raul Fernandez Brad Binder Augusto Fernandez Marco Bezzecchi Fabio Quartararo Enea Bastianini Jack Miller Aleix Espargaro Miguel Oliveira Franco Morbidelli Pol Espargaro Joan Mir Takaaki Nakagami Iker Lecuona

Aleix Espargaro qualified in 10th but was hit with a six-place grid penalty for slapping Franco Morbidelli's helmet in Saturday practice.

Jorge Martin won the sprint race in Qatar, meaning Francesco Bagnaia now holds just a seven-point advantage at the top of the championship ahead of the penultimate grand prix.

Notably are the two Gresini Ducatis at the front - remember Marc Marquez is riding this bike next season!

Luca Marini, set to go to Repsol Honda, is on pole position.