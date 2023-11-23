Acosta’s MotoGP future has arguably been a question of ‘when’ not ‘if’ ever since he won in only his second Moto3 appearance, from a pitlane start, in Qatar 2021.

The Spaniard went on to clinch the Moto3 title in his rookie season, then took three victories during an injury-interrupted Moto2 campaign before romping to this year’s crown with two rounds to spare.

The 19-year-old has been placed by KTM at the GASGAS Tech3 team for his MotoGP debut.

"It's going to be difficult to manage all the emotions [this weekend],” Acosta admitted.

“I'm trying to focus on enjoying my last Moto2 race, with the fans and with the [Ajo] team.

“But I'm more focused on Monday, not Tuesday, to understand how a MotoGP team works.

“I just want to understand how to ride this bike fast,” Acosta added.

“I know KTM put a lot of guys from the factory at Tech3 and I think that will help a lot to have a fast way to understand how to ride."

With 2024 team-mate Augusto Fernandez running the same #37 currently used by Acosta, the teenager will need to pick a new number for MotoGP.

"You'll see it on Tuesday morning! When they open the garage, you'll see!" he teased.

Acosta ran the #51 while team-mate to Fernandez in Moto2.