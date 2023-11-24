The Ducati team manager’s thoughts on the Pramac rider continuously following Francesco Bagnaia on Friday were clear during the session.

Tardozzi made his presence known when Martin came into the pitlane, before he set off and started following Bagnaia again.

Martin is at a 21-point deficit heading into Saturday’s sprint but championship leader Bagnaia must head into Q1.

“Jorge's behaviour? Of course he can, but it's not that the two mark each other, only one does it,” Tardozzi was quoted by Eurosport.

“Today Pecco didn't have his best day of the year, and this is beyond doubt, but certainly not because of Martin's marking.

“We simply had less today, so we went slowly.

“Then Martin's behaviour is ridiculous like Marc Marquez sometimes does.

“It's okay, it can be done and it's right.

“He wants to push himself to win the two races.

“Maybe he'll make it, but we have to get the points we need and not think about anything else.

“I have always criticised certain things and I still do so today, because for a certain championship level they are not appropriate and edifying for a rider."

Tardozzi had previously criticised Marquez for towing tactics - before the Honda rider confirmed he would join Gresini Ducati next year.

The tensions within Ducati were surely heightened by Martin’s antagonism on Friday.

Tardozzi and co had largely kept a cool head before this weekend’s season-finale, pitting two Ducati riders on equal machinery against each other.

But Saturday could be fireworks as the Italian manufacturer’s two riders vie for the title.