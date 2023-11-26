Ahead of the Valencia MotoGP, Rossi claimed that he and his team are yet to rubber-stamp the replacement for Luca Marini.

Marini is set to join Repsol Honda, leaving the final vacancy for the 2024 grid.

“It is still not decided,” Rossi told TNT Sports.

“We have the Fabio di Giannantonio option.

“We will see tomorrow.

“We are very sorry [to lose] Luca but we [wish] him good luck.”

Di Giannantonio is currently without a job in 2024 because he will lose his Gresini Ducati ride to Marquez.

Since that news was confirmed, Di Giannantonio’s form has exploded and he won his maiden grand prix, all the while without a bike guaranteed for next season.

He remains in pole position to land the VR46 bike.

“Honestly, I think the decision is made and they want to announce it with a press release tomorrow,” TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty said.

“We think it’s going to be Di Giannantonio.

“They could throw us a curveball yet, it could be Celestino Vietti…”