A late charge saw di Giannantonio pass Johann Zarco and finish in the wheeltracks of race winner and newly crowned 2023 champion Francesco Bagnaia.

But after receiving an Official Warning for low tyre pressure in the Saturday Sprint, the Gresini rider was again under the specified limit on Sunday (50% of the grand prix laps).

That meant a 3-second time penalty, demoting him from second to fourth place, with Johann Zarco inheriting second on his Pramac Ducati farewell and Brad Binder finishing the season with a podium.

KTM rider Binder was also under the minimum pressure, but as a first offence, the South African only received an Official Warning.

The only full-time riders to finish the season without a pressure warning (and without missing races due to injuries) were Fabio Quartararo and Takaaki Nakagami.

From next season any tyre pressure infringements will be punished by disqualification.

Valencia was di Giannantonio's final race for Gresini. He is expected to join VR46 next season, in place of Repsol Honda-bound Luca Marini.

The final 2023 tyre pressure warning/penalties list can be seen below: