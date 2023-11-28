Marc Marquez asked how many Ducatis he’ll dominate at today’s Valencia test

There is plenty of intrigue over today’s test, the first time that Marquez will ride a Ducati, the next phase of one of MotoGP’s biggest-ever rider moves.

The recent success of Gresini Ducati’s Fabio di Giannantonio - whose bike Marquez will inherit in 2024 - has fanned the flames of how sensational the eight-time world champion might become with better machinery.

He was asked how many other Ducatis he’d be faster than, at Tuesday’s test, and replied to AS: “Well I don't know, I don't know.

“I'm not going to answer you because one of the successes of next year, if I want the project to be successful, is not wanting to run more than what has to be run at any given time.

“This means that in the Valencia test, I have to feel things first and then do them.

“I am not going to create any expectations, because next year I have to work on that, on evading people's expectations.”

Asked about any lingering doubts about his decision to switch teams, Marquez said: “On Tuesday in Valencia they will begin to clear up.

“But if it goes wrong it won't be the end of the world, because there is a whole preseason ahead.

“I am aware that this movement can be a success or a failure.

“If it is a failure there will be criticism, and I will accept it.”

Marquez will not be permitted to speak to the media about his first experience on a Ducati on Tuesday, part of his contractual obligation of swapping Honda for the Italian brand.

But expectation, whether Marquez wants to avoid it or not, is ramping up.

“Next year's move is not with the objective of winning the title,” he claimed.

“But I am not going to rule it out from the start either, because it would be a mistake and that has never been my mentality.

“Next year's goal or success will be to smile again under the helmet.

“This means fighting for top positions. It doesn't mean winning the championship.

“It's feeling the butterflies again every weekend, having that nervousness of having to do well and having to be ahead.

“This is what will really give me fuel to continue my sports career for many more years.”