Borsoi saw his rider Jorge Martin come off second best against Francesco Bagnaia in the 2023 title chase, however, he has revealed that everything was fair as Ducati ‘never gave up on us’.

Martin crashed out of Sunday’s title-decider while Bagnaia went on to claim victory, wrapping up his second title in a row as a result.

With that said, Borsoi has already been in fighting talk ahead of next season and said this season was a victory for Ducati.

Speaking to MotoGP.com, Borsoi said: “It was a sad moment [after the race] because you trust yourself, your team and you are unable to get the big result.

“But I have to say thank you to Ducati because they really helped us to get here. It was a really fair fight and gave us all the updates, all the tools and they never gave up on us.

“That’s something everybody has to know. Everybody has to trust me when I say that no other manufacturer can do something like that. This is just 1-0 for Ducati but next season could maybe be 1-1.”

While Martin failed to deliver the Riders’ championship, the Spaniard, along with Johann Zarco brought home the Teams’ title.

2023 is a year of incredible results from our team,” added Borsoi. “I must be happy and it doesn’t matter what happened today. We brought the title [fight] to the last day which is something incredible for a non factory team.

“We won a lot of races and put two riders in the top five which is another amazing result for a satellite team.

“Just one more step, which was to win the title. It was difficult because you are fighting against a factory and it’s incredibly difficult. But we must be happy.”