Pedro Acosta after MotoGP debut: "This bike is really fast"

Acosta, along with Marc Marquez who jumped aboard a Ducati for the first time in his career, had eyes watching his every move during the Valencia test.

Just 1.2s off Maverick Vinales, Acosta finished the one-day test in 18th and was very impressive throughout.

Acosta even got the chance to follow Vinales early on and did a very respectable job as he lost small amounts of time during the lap.

Taken aback after his opening run, Acosta came back to pit lane was in awe of the speed of his machine.

Later talking to MotoGP.com, Acosta said: “Super happy. From the first photo in the morning at 9 until the crash at 5, I mean I’m super happy.

“I could see how a MotoGP bike works, how their bike works with the carbon discs, the tyres and the fuel which is quite difficult to manage.

“But super happy. I saw how many people from the factory arrived at my box every time I finished a run, which was quite nice.”

Acosta’s only blemish was a small tip-off at turn two when he lost the front-end of his bike during the final hour of running.

Asked to sum up the MotoGP bike, Acosta added: “This bike was fast! Was really fast. It’s true that we didn’t start with the [holeshot] device because we wanted to understand what a MotoGP bike is and what the transfer was like.

“And then with the device it was a totally different bike. It started to go full power when I exited the final corner and then on the straights I was shaking.

“It was a really good day and the team helped me a lot to understand how to ride this bike.”