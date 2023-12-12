KTM set deadline to decide on running a second satellite team

The manufacturer’s attempts to increase their presence on the grid has so far failed, and will not change next year.

But in 2025, the opportunity exists to expand, and KTM know they must be ready to pounce.

“We want to make a final decision in the first three months of the new year as to whether we are even aiming for a third MotoGP team,” motorsport director Pit Beirer told Speedweek.

“If you ask me today, I'll answer: 'Yes, I would like a third team.'

“Because there are simply advantages with six riders instead of four.

“You have more track time at the Grand Prix, you can compare more data, you have more scope for starting places next to the four top riders when a young, new, up-and-coming talent is doing well again.

“You then have the opportunity to react and keep the talent in the KTM family.

“Two additional MotoGP places would be extremely helpful for our project.

“We will therefore be holding discussions for 2025 with all customer teams whose contracts with the [manufacturers] are expiring.

“I'm going to go hypothetical now and say it could be that we get a third MotoGP team for 2025. Then we need two more riders and we can stick with all four we have now.

“That’s actually my dream scenario…”

However, it doesn’t look easy for KTM to acquire a second satellite team in addition to their Tech3 GASGAS squad.

The newest team, Trackhouse Racing, expect to be alongside Aprilia for longer than just one year.

VR46’s contract will expire next year but their choice is seemingly to stay at Ducati or go to Yamaha.

Gresini Racing are also tied to Ducati for 2025.

LCR Honda’s contract will expire at the end of next year.

KTM’s eagerness to expand has resulted in Pol Espargaro’s demotion from a full-time racer to a test and reserve rider.

Pedro Acosta’s demand for a premier class seat, and KTM’s desire to keep him under their umbrella, meant he was guaranteed a MotoGP bike.

After weeks of considering where to place Acosta and at whose expense, it was decided that Espargaro would miss out, rather than Augusto Fernandez.