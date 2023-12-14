Jack Miller: Rome wasn’t built in a day

The arrival of the Australian, alongside crew chiefs Cristian Pupulin and Alberto Girabola from Ducati, appeared to help broaden KTM’s performance this season, by introducing alternative set-up and strategy ideas.

Miller revealed that in terms of the electronics, such work is ongoing, and that ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’.

“We worked on a completely different traction control management. A whole different philosophy,” Miller said at the Valencia test, where he signed off his 2023 track activities with the ninth fastest lap time (+0.648s).

“We changed the engine brake a few weeks back, in terms of strategy. And now we’ve changed the traction control.

“It's stuff we've been working on pretty much for 12 months. But Rome wasn't built in a day. You can't rewrite everything [code] in a week.

“So this is stuff we've been working on all year… Well, I say we, the guys have been working on it. I've been complaining and they’ve been trying to fix it!”

Miller also tried a hand-operated rear brake but “nearly stalled the bike coming into the pits when I thought it was the clutch!”

After falling from the race lead of the Valencia finale, Miller finished eleventh in the world championship with a pair of third places at Jerez as his best results.

Team-mate Brad Binder reached a new high for KTM with fourth overall, while KTM was second to Ducati in the constructors’ standings.