KTM failed to win a grand prix in 2023 but that didn’t take away from their extremely high level of performance, especially on Brad Binder’s side of the garage.

The South African was a two-time sprint winner and could have won the final race of the year before crashing out of the lead, something team-mate Jack Miller also did in that race.

Speaking to MotoGP.com about their season, a content Guidotti summed it up by saying: “Happy from the beginning I would say. We started in Portimao with good results already. During the season we had a lot of podiums, some sprint race wins and the improvement is clear.

“It’s what we were looking for this year and most of the races were a lot faster than the year before.

“For me, the level is increasing and we are there. Maybe we recovered more than other manufacturers.”

Guidotti also spoke about Miller and his performance, after joining KTM following five seasons at Ducati.

“Jack is Jack,” began Guidotti. “He started very well and was very motivated. He surprised me a lot because he was able to manage the bike on a certain level.

“After five years on a different bike I was expecting more difficulties to adapt. I was expecting some ups and downs because in 20 races there are a lot of things that can change.

“We love him. His personality and attitude on this new challenge was incredible. He is fast and I think he learned a lot from this season.”