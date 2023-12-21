Paolo Ciabatti exits MotoGP as Ducati confirm major management shake-up

Ciabatti has acted as Ducati's sporting director since 2014 but a new role has now been confirmed for 2024.

The creation of a new off-road division by the Italian manufacturer will be headed up by Ciabatti.

He will retain responsibility over Ducati's activities in circuit racing in America, the UK, Japan, Australia and Italy.

Mauro Grassilli will replace Ciabatti as sporting director of the MotoGP team.

Ciabatti oversaw the 2007 MotoGP championship victory by Casey Stoner at Ducati, before 15 winless years followed.

Francesco Bagnaia has, however, strung together consecutive premier class titles and Ducati are currently recognised as MotoGP's strongest force.

New concessions rules will be brought in next season to promote competitiveness, a new obstacle for the Italian brand to tackle.

But they will continue to field eight bikes on the 2024 grid, the most of any manufacturer.

Bagnaia and Pramac's Jorge Martin, this year's title contenders, will continue to ride the latest-spec Desmosedicis which are expected to again be the dominant machine in the sport.

But all eyes will be on new Ducati recruit Marc Marquez, with the eight-time world champion joining Gresini on a 2023-spec bike.

But while general manager Gigi Dall'Igna and team boss Davide Tardozzi will remain in their roles, they will do so without Ciabatti by their side.