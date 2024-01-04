Alex Rins refutes suggestion he ‘quit’ Honda and details contractual clause

While Marquez quit Honda a year before his contract was due to end in a blaze of publicity, Rins had already confirmed his intention to leave at the end of 2023.

Rins has joined Yamaha this year but rejects the notion that he walked out of Honda.

He compared his and Marquez’s exits to Marca: “They are different cases.

“In Marc's case I don't know. I can't speak because I wasn't in his situation.

“In my case I had a 1+1 contract, but Yamaha arrived and offered me an interesting offer to race with the official team.

“There was a lot of commotion about Marc, it is logical.

“But I repeat that in my case continuity was optional, I did not rescind.”

Rins joined LCR Honda a year ago after Suzuki’s exit from MotoGP.

He was with Honda for just half-a-year before confirming his intention to depart for Yamaha.

But during that time he won last year’s grand prix in Austin, becoming the first Honda rider aside from Marquez to win a MotoGP race since 2018.

But Rins then broke his leg at Mugello, an injury which ruined the rest of his season.

After victory in Texas he completed just one more grand prix, and completed only four in total.

But having jumped on a Yamaha at the postseason test, Rins offered a fitness update: “I am fine, with very good feelings.

“We must not forget that the injury was not a normal break, the tibia was very damaged, splintered...

“But finally I am getting better every day, feeling good as I told you and very confident to grow every day on this new bike.”

He said about joining Yamaha this year: “Riding a MotoGP is usually always the same, you can only change the power, the speed...

“With Fabio Quartararo by my side it will be very interesting.

“He is a very fast rider and we will make a very strong team.

“I think it is important to have a team that trusts you and a winning teammate.

“I change teams and that means working with new people, although I took a telemeter that I had at Suzuki to Yamaha.

“I wanted to have close, trusted people to continue fighting at the elite level.

“I am very comfortable and I hope to do battle in the championship.

“I think that to improve the bike, being with Fabio is easier to go forward, since the bike is designed for him.

“We want to go hand in hand in aerodynamics to go very fast and be very high up.

“You will surely see a Yamaha that competes.”

Rins and Quartararo are the only two Yamaha riders this year. Yamaha are the only manufacturer to enter just two riders, compared to Ducati’s eight.

Rins said about Ducati’s numerical superiority: “They have participated in many races with several bikes in front.

“It is true that they have the ability to have eight competitive motorcycles on the track.

“They develop a very fast motorcycle because they have more riders riding them than the rest, but at Yamaha we can also fight to win races and it will surely look different next year.”

His ex-Honda stablemate Marquez is the biggest move of the winter, and is tipped for fight for the title with Gresini Ducati.

“Why not,” Rins said. “It has been shown that you can be a champion with a satellite.

“The Ducatis are very strong. Ducati is the most balanced motorcycle, I wouldn't be surprised if he won the championship.

“We have already seen how well his brother Alex has done with that machine.”