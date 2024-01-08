Alex Rins takes on Jack Miller and Maverick Vinales in MotoGP hattrick battle

Vinales, a race winner for Suzuki (1) and Yamaha (8), has been chasing a first Aprilia victory since joining the Italian factory in mid-2021.

"It would be a dream to be the first to win with three [MotoGP] manufacturers," Vinales said upon moving to the Noale factory.

The Spaniard has got very close, leading races and finishing runner-up four times on the RS-GP, including Portimao (+0.687s), Catalunya (+0.377s to team-mate Aleix Espargaro) and Indonesia (+0.306s) last season.

Miller then also moved into contention for the triple when he signed for Red Bull KTM at the start of last season.

The Australian had taken his first MotoGP victory on a satellite Marc VDS Honda in 2016, followed by three factory Ducati victories from 2021-2022.

“It’s an amazing thing to be considered for,” Miller said of the triple chance. “I’m excited. I really hope we can. We’ll be pushing week in, week out to make this succeed but MotoGP nowadays is no joke.

“We’ve done two of the three. Now we’re stepping on the third, so we’ll give it a crack.”

The 28-year-old claimed an early debut KTM podium at Jerez (+1.119s) but his best victory chance came at the Valencia finale, when he took over the lead after a mistake by team-mate Brad Binder… only to crash out with 9 laps to go.

That means the chase to become the first rider to claim three different ‘MotoGP’ (since 2002) wins continues in 2024, as Alex Rins also becomes eligible.

After five wins for Suzuki, Rins added a Honda victory at COTA last season during his lone injury-interrupted year at LCR.

The Spaniard is now returning to factory status in 2024 via a place at the Monster Yamaha team. The M1 didn’t win a single race last season, but then neither did the Honda RC213V in the year before Rins arrived.

Might Rins now snatch the three-peat honour away from Vinales and Miller?

Hailwood, Mamola, Lawson, Capirossi and….

Only four riders have won premier-class races (500cc/MotoGP) on three different brands of bike since the world championship began in 1949.

Mike Hailwood was the first, courtesy of 500cc victories for Norton, MV Agusta and Honda during the 1960s.

Over a decade later, Randy Mamola matched the Englishman with wins for Suzuki, Honda and Yamaha in the 1980s.

Fellow American Eddie Lawson joined the ‘three-peat’ list when, after 26 wins with Yamaha and four for Honda between 1984-1989, he took a final career win with Cagiva in 1992.

Loris Capirossi added his name to the elite group when, after a 500cc victory for Yamaha (1996) and then Honda (2000) he took Ducati to its first MotoGP win, now in the new four-stroke era, at Catalunya 2003. It was the first of Capirossi's seven wins on a Desmosedici.

But no other rider has joined the list in the last 20 years.

That includes seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi, who took a total of 79 victories with Honda and Yamaha before moving to Ducati for 2010-2011 but was unable to triumph on the Desmosedici.

Next up was Rossi's former team-mate and fellow multiple MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo, who added three Ducati victories to the 44 he had achieved at Yamaha from 2008-2016, but then also fell short of achieving the 'triple' due to a miserable campaign at Repsol Honda in 2019.