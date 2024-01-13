Jack Miller’s season ranked lowest of every MotoGP rider’s by a paddock veteran

Miller’s first season at KTM included a promising early podium in Spain but it tailed off in the second half, when he trailed teammate Brad Binder, and concluded by crashing out of the lead in Valencia.

He even found himself defending his contract status with KTM during the rumours about Pedro Acosta’s impending arrival.

“Precisely because he is my favourite, I have to give him a 4 [out of 10],” experienced rider manager Carlo Pernat told GPOne.

“I understand the birth of his daughter, whatever you want, but after being ‘discarded’ by Ducati and being taken in by great fanfare by a KTM that believed in him, I would have expected a completely different championship.

“He looked like Jack’s ugly brother. I didn’t see him as gascon, cheerful, aggressive as usual.

“Binder showed us that the bike worked. Jack really disappointed me.”

Miller’s ranking for his 2023 season was the lowest of any MotoGP rider’s.

Joan Mir and Augusto Fernandez also came in for criticism, though not as much as Miller.

Mir was handed a 5 out of 10 by Pernat who said: “After Suzuki’s withdrawal he took his first chance with Honda, probably if he went back he wouldn’t do it again.

“I give him a fail grade not for the bad races he had, but because he missed two GPs due to a broken little finger: it shows that he didn’t believe in it much, or perhaps he was a little ‘afraid’ of riding that bike.”

Fernandez was also slapped with a 5 out of 10 by Pernat, who added: “From a rookie I expect some decent races, also considering the bike he had.

“He seemed very inconsistent to me and not ready for MotoGP.”

KTM clearly disagreed - they opted to renew Fernandez’s deal to stay at Tech3 GASGAS this year, when it seemed likely he would make way for Acosta.

Instead, Pol Espargaro lost his seat to Moto2 champion Acosta.