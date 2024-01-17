Gresini Ducati confirm truth about Repsol - and Marc Marquez’s sponsors

His unique brand and fame means that big companies want to be attached to him, wherever he goes, which could be great news for his new home.

Will energy giants Repsol quit Honda and move their sponsorship to Gresini?

“No,” Nadia Padovani told Corriere della Sera.

“Marc only has personal sponsors.”

Do Gresini stand to benefit from their huge acquisition of Marquez?

“There is a lot of interest and a lot of satisfaction both from our current partners and from those who want to become one,” Padovani said.

Repsol are contracted to stay at Honda for the remainder of 2024, their 30th year together, and the final year on their current deal.

Red Bull, however, have vanished from the list of official sponsors on Honda’s website.

The energy drink company will instead sponsor Tech3 GASGAS’s bikes.

Marquez remains personally sponsored by Red Bull.

Spanish beer company Estrella Galicia are also a personal sponsor of both Marquez brothers.

Eight-time world champion Marquez has taken a massive pay-cut to swap Honda for Gresini but the power of his sponsorship deals should still earn him a tidy sum this season.