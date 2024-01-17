The MotoGP records Marc Marquez could eclipse in 2024

First Independent MotoGP champion

No MotoGP rider has ever tasted championship success on a satellite bike, but if Marquez can become a champion with Gresini Ducati in 2024 that’s exactly what he will have achieved.

Kenny Roberts, Marco Lucchinelli and Franco Uncini all won premier class titles with limited equipment compared to factory riders, however, winning with a satellite team has never been done in the MotoGP era.

Longest wait…

If Marquez wins the 2024 title, he will also become the rider who won the championship after the longest wait since his last.

Great rivals Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo both tasted title success three years after winning a MotoGP championship, while Casey Stoner went four years between his title win at Ducati (2007) and his triumph at Honda (2011).

But if Marquez achieves title success this season he will have gone five years since his last championship win with Repsol Honda (2019).

The records Marquez can equal include titles with two manufacturers and nine world titles

Marquez could join the likes of Geoff Duke, Giacomo Agostini, Eddie Lawson, Rossi and Stoner, who won two premier class titles with different manufacturers if he wins the title with Ducati.

Marquez could also join archnemisis Rossi by winning a ninth world title - seventh in MotoGP - which would put him tied for third for the most world championship wins behind Agostini (15) and Angel Nieto (13).

Marquez, who has won at 20 different circuits, could also take over from Mick Doohan (24) at the top of that category in 2024.