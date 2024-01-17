Martin came very close to being crowned the first-ever satellite rider to win a premier class title in the MotoGP era last season.

However, it was factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia who instead came out victorious, winning his second title in succession.

Martin will again be a firm favourite to fight for the title in 2024, and should he mount a title challenge, he will have another opportunity of achieving that feat.

The Pramac rider, who was part of a DAZN documentary about his career last season, spoke very highly of Ducati for providing him with the opportunity to fight for the title, even after choosing Enea Bastianini over him for the factory seat.

“The only way to make history is going to be by winning a world title in a satellite team,” Martin. “Now I have that opportunity and Ducati has also given it to me, both for giving me an official motorcycle and for having left me in this team in which I am happy and content.

“I always think that on the official motorcycle you have something extra. “I am showing that it can be done, so I will fight it until the end.”

Looking ahead to this season, Martin will have even stiffer competition as Marc Marquez has joined Ducati as a satellite rider with Gresini.

But with his talent, experience aboard the Ducati and having gone through the pressures of a title fight, Martin is hoping he can prepare even better for an assault on Bagnaia’s crown after promising his Pramac team the title in 2024.

Martin added: “Not many people can say that they have fought for a world title until Valencia, we have done it as a satellite team.

“I think I'm in the best place to win the world title next year. I hope to prepare better, because I have already promised my team that we are going to be world champions, I have no other choice.”