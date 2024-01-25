Famous MotoGP track embroiled in lawsuit with angry locals over noise complaints

Laguna Seca is involved in a bust-up with annoyed locals who want to reduce its usage.

The circuit in America - used by MotoGP and WorldSBK until 2013 - has been sued by a local group of residents over what they claim is an increase in events that it hosts.

“These increases include but are not limited to more racetrack event days, higher permitted noise levels, additional track rental days with intensified noise in excess of 100 dB, increased traffic, inadequate water supply and water quality, inadequate sewage disposal and expansion of the camping grounds,” the lawsuit states, according to local media SFGate.

An attorney added: “This stuff is well-documented. All you have to do is look at what they’re leasing the track out for between 1985 and 2000 and then now, currently.

“You’ll see a very intensive impact and expanded level of use of noise at Laguna Seca.”

The angry locals, a group called Highway 68 Coalition, filed the lawsuit in December against the Laguna Seca owners Monterey County, and the Monterey County Board of Supervisors, and non-profit organisation Friends of Laguna Seca.

The Friends of Laguna Seca group responded to the lawsuit: “We live here too and share the same concerns as our neighbours about noise and traffic.

“Our team of experienced business and community leaders are eager to move forward to revive this staple in our community for decades of future success and revenue generation for Monterey County.”

Laguna Seca is scheduled to host eight major racing events in 2024 which should not be disrupted by this legal case.