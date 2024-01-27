The current MotoGP rider who shares a key attribute with a prime Valentino Rossi

Part of Valentino Rossi’s genius was how he gained an edge off-track, poring through data to understand secrets of MotoGP.

That trait has continued via Marco Bezzecchi, Rossi’s protege, according to the man who should know better than anyone.

Matteo Flamigni was famously Rossi’s data engineer throughout the glory years, and today works as Bezzecchi’s crew chief within the VR46 team.

He noted the similarities between the riders to Motosprint: “Marco is effective in fast sectors, the same characteristic as Rossi.

“However, the common denominator between the two, but also for Academy members, remains the ability to read and interpret data.

“Bezzecchi lingered with me for a long time, paying attention to the graphs, which were also shared by Ducati.

“The comparison with the other Desmosedicis is possible, and Marco is always methodical and meticulous, as Vale was."

But MotoGP has changed since Rossi amassed nine world championships and mainstream recognition.

“Enormously,” Flamigni said.

“Today we have an influential aerodynamic section, which affects anti-wheelie strategies.

“The traction control intervenes differently, the gear ratio requires particular settings.

“A lot has changed, but I noticed one pleasant thing…

“The rider still makes the difference.

“Bezzecchi's two victories in Argentina and France bear witness to this.

“He put seven Ducatis behind him, so MotoGP bikes of the same brand.

“In the end one always wins, Marco did it. I won with him. And I didn't think so."

Bezzecchi won the VR46 MotoGP team’s first premier class race last year, and emerged as a genuine title contender until the final few rounds.

Through him and the other VR46 Academy graduates (two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia, Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli), Rossi remains integral.

Throughout his heyday, Flamigni was by his side. And now as a team owner, Flamigni remains a key confidant.

But along the way, Flamigni felt he had no choice but to change jobs.

“I felt like Rossi's [data engineer], with whom he shared triumphs and crashes, successes and hard moments, different eras in Yamaha and years in Ducati.

“It seems like yesterday that we started. I have worked with Rossi for almost twenty years.

“I wanted to challenge myself differently. Here I am.”

Marco Bezzecchi

He detailed his role as Bezzecchi’s crew chief: “My work is more complex.

“On Wednesday and Thursday the bikes are adapted to the track in question, a tyre management programme is created, considering the durations for the Sprint and the GP, the rider's comments are listened to, subsequently modifying what is required.

“The motorbike must be tailor-made for him. You need experience, improvisation and, at the same time, study.

“Furthermore, it is a good idea to check the weather.

“I follow various aspects of the GP22, in the entirety of the vehicle, at 360 degrees: tyres, brakes, set-up, chassis, suspensions and everything. I also check the electronics while I'm at it.

“Having spent decades with Vale, I never imagined having fun again.

“Working alongside Bezzecchi is a constant surprise, it's a story that started recently, but it's already promising and fantastic.

“Thanks to Marco I returned to winning, realising a dream I had hidden somewhere.

“I can tell you about a splendid boy, with a beautiful family behind him.

“On one weekend of the year, he started thanking everyone: his father, his mother, the technicians, the team manager, the chef, everyone.”

He thanked Flamigni too.

“Yes, in fact he spent hours with me in the garage,” he said.

“The atmosphere was magical, and it made me understand how full of satisfaction the challenge of moving [jobs] could be.”

Bezzecchi’s decision to stay within Rossi’s team this season, and reject a move to Pramac, means he will work alongside Flamigni again.