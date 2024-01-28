Pramac boss speculates about “guarantees” for Marc Marquez from Ducati

The boss of Pramac has questioned whether Marc Marquez has been given any “guarantees” by Ducati.

Marquez has swapped Honda for Ducati by linking up with satellite team Gresini Racing, a move which could reinvigorate his MotoGP title aspirations.

But his decision to sign a one-year deal with one of the smaller teams on the grid has already caused speculation about what might come next.

Paolo Campinoti of Pramac Racing was questioned about a “secret agreement with Marquez” that would reunite him with his old team Honda.

“On the other hand, I see Marquez more in the official Ducati,” Campinoti replied to Gazzetta.

“I don't think he would have made a move like this if he hadn't received guarantees, even if I don't know what they might be.

“But doing a year like this in a satellite team with the previous year's bike, just to do that, leaves me perplexed."

Asked if it would have made sense for Pramac to recruit Marquez, Campinoti said: “Well, I know, but he didn't come…”

Pramac were heavily linked with signing Marquez and could have offered a latest-spec Ducati to him.

But they reportedly also wanted a two-year deal which scuppered any possible agreement.

The one-year Gresini contract that Marquez signed means that he (and most riders on the 2024 grid) can begin plotting their 2025 moves from this summer.

If Marquez impresses in his first half-a-season on a GP23, Ducati may consider promoting him into their factory team even if it represents a deviation from the strategy which has restored them to the top of MotoGP.

The factory Ducati team have previously appeared lukewarm about the possibility of welcoming Marquez, but his first months at the independent Gresini team could help to change their minds.

Honda - who will spend their year without Marquez making behind-the-scenes changes and trying to take advantage of the new concessions rule - have been linked with tempting their star man back home, if they can promise a competitive 2025 bike.

KTM continue to lurk in the background for Marquez as they share Red Bull with him as an influential sponsor.