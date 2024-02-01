Franco Morbidelli sends thanks to Marc Marquez as he exits hospital

Franco Morbidelli has thanked Marc Marquez for his help after crashing in Portimao.

Morbidelli fell off his Panigale V4 at Turn 9 of the Portuguese track during a WorldSBK-organised test day.

First to be by his side were Marc and Alex Marquez, who were both on track at the same time.

“Thankyou for all the messages,” Morbidelli wrote on social media.

“Thanks to the stewards’ aid I have been able to go through this big hit without any problem!

“And also, thanks to Marc Marquez [for his] aid on track. Thank you, man!”

Franco Morbidelli

Marquez and Morbidelli had fallen out at the end of last season after an incident in Malaysia.

Morbidelli gestured on-track then criticised Marquez’s attempts to gain a tow as “disrespect”, which Marquez brushed off.

Since, they have left Yamaha and Honda to join Ducati.

Marquez will ride a GP23 with Gresini this year, and Morbidelli a GP24 at Pramac.

Morbidelli’s year is off to a bad start after being hospitalised this week in Portugal.

He underwent two CT scans and stayed overnight in a Faro hospital.

No major injury was detected and Morbidelli was able to go home on Thursday.

But that leaves him just four days to recuperate before he is due at the Sepang test, a crucial opportunity to begin work at his new team Pramac.

Morbidelli may require medical clearance to travel or to take part in the upcoming test.