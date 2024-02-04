Franco Morbidelli medical evaluation ‘postponed’, Sepang Test still TBC

Franco Morbidelli’s participation in the Sepang MotoGP test is still hanging in the balance.

The new Pramac Ducati rider required hospital treatment after being knocked ‘unconscious’ during a nasty Superbike training accident at Portimao last week.

Although subsequent CT Scans ‘went well’, with just two days to go before the start of official testing in Malaysia on February 6, Pramac has revealed that a medical evaluation to determine Morbidelli’s “eligibility for participation” has been delayed.

“We would like to provide you with an update regarding Franco Morbidelli’s medical assessment,” Pramac wrote on social media.

“The medical team has decided to postpone the evaluation for a few additional days.

“This delay is intended to allow for a more comprehensive understanding of his fitness and to determine his eligibility for participation in the upcoming scheduled test days.”

Initial assistance following the accident was provided by Marc and Alex Marquez, also training on production bikes, who stopped to help Morbidelli until marshals arrived.

“We were testing in Portimao, we saw a red flag, we were the first to arrive between Turn 8 and 9,” Marc Marquez said.

“We saw that Franco was unconscious on the run-off area.

“Me and Alex stopped straight away. We left the bikes on the floor and ran to Franco to put him [in a recovery position].

“Because when you are unconscious [and lying flat on your back], it is dangerous because you cannot breathe well.

“We put him on his side, opened his leather suit and opened his helmet.

“We waited for the medical staff. When the medical staff arrived, we just went back to the box.

“We are opponents, but at the same time mates. We want the best for our opponents.”

The three-day Sepang outing is the first of just two Official MotoGP tests before the start of the 2024 racing season.